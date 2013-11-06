However, while the first series has been given a Christmas special to air later this year, the second will not, said Phil Clarke, Channel 4’s head of comedy.

He told RadioTimes.com: “We are delighted it’s coming back for a second series. It’s such an original piece of work and Greg Davies has proved that he can carry his own comedy as writer and lead character. People love him and it has been a genuinely popular show.”

Davies, who worked as a teacher before breaking into comedy, is also well known for playing The Inbetweeners' irascible head of sixth form, Mr Gilbert.

Series one has focused on his character Dan's attempts to win back his girlfriend (Deirdre Mullins), with the (not always beneficial) aid of his sidekicks played by Roisin Conaty and Mike Wozniak.

The comedy also has the rare distinction of having Rik Mayall - a spit for Davies - playing his aggressive father with a penchant for practical jokes, while Gwyneth Powell - AKA Grange Hill's Mrs McClusky - plays his mother.

The series has so far attracted good reviews and usually rates in excess of one million viewers according to the overnights, although this is slightly down on its debut of 1.5 million. Channel 4 is said to be very happy with its performance and RadioTimes.com was also impressed with it, praising it in preview as “a joy”.

