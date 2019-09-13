"I had played dumb girls for sure, but it wasn’t really me. I feel like, s*** I tricked them," the actress revealed on the YouTube series Hiking with Kevin. "At the audition I feel I was the only one who could cope with the audition process and that’s how I got it I think.

"I had to work hard at being Phoebe, then third season in I was struggling so much. And Le Blanc was like, 'What’s going on with you?' and I was like, 'I don’t think I have it. I don’t know what I’m doing'. He said, 'You’re her, relax, you got it, you’ve been doing this f****** character for three years. You’re working too hard, that’s your problem. You don’t need to work as hard.'"

The cult series followed six friends living in New York over a decade and also starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry,

Aniston, who played Rachel, recently told Ellen DeGeneres that she would be open to a reunion episode with the old gang.

"I would do it," Aniston said. "The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I'm sure."

As the series celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, we want to know what the greatest Friends moment of all time is?