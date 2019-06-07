Would you like to see a Friends reunion? Vote in our poll

Jennifer Aniston added grist to the ever-churning Friends-reunion-rumour-mill in June, when she told Ellen DeGeneres that she is up for getting the old gang back together for another episode.

“I would do it,” Aniston said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure.”

This is a change in tune for the star, who had previously aired skepticism about a reunion.

Similarly, many of Aniston’s co-stars have said that they don’t think it’s a good idea. Matt LeBlanc told an Australian radio show last year that “it’s better for people to just leave it,” and Matthew Perry said he has nightmares about a potential reunion flopping.

“I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares,” he told Variety in 2017. “We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it.”

As a fan, it’s difficult not to hold some skepticism about what a reunion would look like, and whether it could ever do anything other than disappoint its die-hard fanbase.

We know, having seen Will and Grace return after 11-years off-air and Kelsey Grammer planning for a Frasier revival, that anything is possible. But should a Friends reunion happen? Really? Let us know in the poll below.