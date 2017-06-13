Lindsay Lohan joins Rupert Grint's Sky comedy Sick Note
The Mean Girls actress teams up with the Harry Potter star for series two of the new comedy
We’ve yet to see series one on UK TV but Lindsay Lohan has already signed on to star in a second series of Sky1’s new comedy Sick Note, alongside Rupert Grint and Nick Frost.
Sick Note follow’s Grint’s Daniel Glass, who is mistakenly diagnosed with a terminal illness by Nick Frost’s incompetent doctor, Ian Glennis. He convinces young compulsive liar Daniel (you can see where this is going) to tell a massive fib to his friends, family and colleagues, leaving them all convinced he’s actually dying.
Well, it’s one way to get out of a dead-end insurance job innit?
Speaking of which, Grint’s boss – whose thumb his character is said to be under – is played by Miami Vice and Nash Bridges star Don Johnson. Deadline reports Lohan will play Johnson’s daughter, Katerina West, in series two.
“We are thrilled to be making a second [season] of this nail-biting comedy and very excited to be welcoming the extraordinary talents of Lindsay Lohan to our all-star cast", said executive producer Jo Sargent.
Ron Weasley and Cady Heron sharing the same TV screen? We don’t know about you, but we think that’s totally fetch.