Superfan Lin-Manuel Miranda to guest star on Brooklyn Nine-Nine
The Hamilton mastermind will play Amy’s brother and rival
Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to guest-star in the current season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
A self-proclaimed superfan of the hit comedy, Miranda will play David Santiago, the brother and rival of Melissa Fumero’s Amy.
Miranda will make his appearance in episode nine of series six, entitled The Golden Child, which is set to air on NBC in the US on Thursday 7th March, and is expected to reach E4 in the UK in the coming months followed by its release on Netflix UK.
The Mary Poppins Returns star was one of several celebrities, alongside Mark Hamill and Seth Meyers, who came out in support of Brooklyn Nine-Nine after it was cancelled by Fox in May 2018.
The sitcom was saved just days later by NBC and series co-creator Dan Goor told TVLine that he hoped to have Miranda and the other “Guardians of the Nine-Nine” make cameos during the show’s sixth season.
“It would be a dream to have all of them, let alone even one of them,” he said.