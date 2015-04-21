The six-part comedy is being made by the team behind Him & Her - writer/executive producer Stefan Golaszewski, director Richard Laxton and executive producer, Kenton Allen.

Allen said: "It's an amazing privilege to breathe life into Stefan's distinctive take on the family sitcom with the same team that made Him & Her. And we're thrilled to have Lesley Manville as our leading lady who we have dreamed of working with for many many years. It's a family show, made by what is now a tight knit creative family driven by Richard Laxton's inspired direction."

Shane Allen, the BBC's controller of comedy commissioning added: "Commissioning Mum was a delightfully easy decision after seeing the sure-footed pilot. Stefan is a unique author and this is a very confident next chapter in what promises to be a distinguished career in comedy. All his hallmarks are there – painful authenticity, comedy grotesques, emotional tenderness, revelation and depth - it’s a class act.

"I think it will connect with a lot of people as a refreshing take on an often overlooked stage in life shot through with modern perspective and featuring a family as lovably baffling as your own."

Him & Her, in which Tovey starred alongside Sarah Solemani who played his girlfriend, ran on BBC3 for four series from 2010 to 2014.

The final series Him & Her: The Wedding was awarded a BAFTA for Best Situation Comedy in 2014 and Best TV Situation Comedy at the Writers’ Guild Awards for Stefan Golaszewski.