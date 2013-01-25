While HBO has yet to confirm the return of Girls, the US cable network reportedly began preparing to put a third series into production back in November.

At the time, the show's executive producer Judd Apatow said “we’re about to shoot the third season of Girls,” in a video interview while promoting his film This is 40.

According to Dunham, Girls is taking over the stage used by Baldwin's recently-ended sitcom 30 Rock at Silvercup Studios in New York.

The second series of Girls began screening in this country on Sky Atlantic earlier this month and was described by RadioTimes.com’s Ellie Walker-Arnott as being “just as sharp and shocking” as the show’s first run.

An enormous critical hit, Girls won two Golden Globes in 2012, taking home both the best TV series gong and the award for best actress, which was awarded to Dunham.

The third episode of Girls series two is on Sky Atlantic on Monday 28 January at 10:00pm.