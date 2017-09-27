The League had first teased plans of a possible 20th anniversary reunion earlier this year, marking two decades since the cult sitcom first launched.

“It will be a very difficult thing to do, to go back and try and imagine what Royston Vasey will be like now, or whether it’s changed at all,” Shearsmith told RadioTimes.com at the time.

The BBC then confirmed that three specials would air on BBC2 to mark the occasion, with filming set to begin in September.

“We are thrilled to bits to be returning to Royston Vasey in celebration of our 20 years at the BBC (with time off for bad behaviour),” the Gentlemen said in a statement.

“We look forward to digging up the old characters - some of them literally - and seeing how life has treated them. It's been great fun to write these Specials, and we've saved money on the make-up budget by kindly growing ancient ourselves. Like the sign says: You'll Never Leave.”