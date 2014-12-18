Simmons then suggested that there could be an 80-minute mockumentary that "wraps it all up", but that seems just as unlikely.

"Well, you know, I got so much grief from the Seinfeld finale, which a lot of people intensely disliked, that I no longer feel a need to wrap things up.

"I wouldn’t say I’m mad about it," he said, "but it taught me a lesson that if I ever did another show, I wasn’t going to wrap it up."

The 1998 finale to the hit nine-series Seinfeld saw the characters put on trial and then ultimately imprisoned for "doing nothing". It was watched by millions and proved hugely controversial with fans.

In May, Robert B Weide, producer of the show's first five series, told RadioTimes.com that if David wanted to do more Curb Your Enthusiasm, they would "come round and do it again."

However, David said in September that while he hadn't "given up hope" for a new series, he wasn't sure his ideas would be "good enough for a whole season."

So it's all down to David, and his odds make it pretty, pretty clear that he's ruling it out, at least for the moment.