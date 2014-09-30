“After eight seasons on ‘Curb,’ I’m just not sure my ideas are gonna be good enough for a whole season,” said David.

When a heckler called out, “Yes, they will!” David replied, “I’ve been heckled a lot, but that was the nicest one.”

Talking about his loyal fans, he added: “I feel bad that I don’t have shows for them...and I haven’t given up the hope.”

In May, Robert B Weide, producer of the show's first five series, told RT.com that if David wanted to do more Curb, they would "come round and do it again."

Now we know David hasn't ruled it out, it's looking more likely that fans might just get their ninth season of Curb. We hope he gets brainstorming because if the the king of comedy hasn't given up hope, we certainly won't.