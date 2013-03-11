“20 years ago today, we started shooting CLERKS,” wrote the director. “20 years later, with no plan or provocation, I jumped out of bed at 4:20 this morning and started writing CLERKS III. It's been like hanging out with old friends.

“And after 2 hours of tapping the keys and giggling, I have come to a conclusion...CLERKS III will be the best film I'll ever make.”

In December, Smith announced his intention to make a third Clerks movie and said that the new film will be his “last cinematic effort as writer/director”. He also revealed at the time that he had a 70-page outline for Clerks III ready to turn into a script.

Clerks, which was released in 1994, is a cult black and white comedy about two slacker shop assistants played by Brian O’Halloran and Jeff Anderson. A sequel, Clerks II, was released in 2006.