Kevin Smith begins work on Clerks III
The Red State director has started scripting what he claims will be his final film as a writer & director
Kevin Smith has started work on his final film as a director, Clerks III, and says that the comedy sequel “will be the best film I'll ever make.”
The Red State director took to Facebook to post an image of the title page to Clerks III’s script (see left) and tell his fans that writing the screenplay has felt like “hanging out with old friends.”
“20 years ago today, we started shooting CLERKS,” wrote the director. “20 years later, with no plan or provocation, I jumped out of bed at 4:20 this morning and started writing CLERKS III. It's been like hanging out with old friends.
“And after 2 hours of tapping the keys and giggling, I have come to a conclusion...CLERKS III will be the best film I'll ever make.”
In December, Smith announced his intention to make a third Clerks movie and said that the new film will be his “last cinematic effort as writer/director”. He also revealed at the time that he had a 70-page outline for Clerks III ready to turn into a script.
Clerks, which was released in 1994, is a cult black and white comedy about two slacker shop assistants played by Brian O’Halloran and Jeff Anderson. A sequel, Clerks II, was released in 2006.