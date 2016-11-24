The new comedy will be "an affectionate and humorous tribute to some of Keith and Paddy's favourite movies of all time” where each week the duo will attempt to recreate an iconic film with the help of an all-star celebrity cast. Expect the parody itself alongside mockumentary-style behind-the-scenes footage.

And if this sounds familiar it’s because the pair have previously given their own spin on classic films, such as 1994’s Forrest Gump, in The Keith Lemon Sketch Show.

Keith Lemon (the character played by comedian Leigh Francis) said: "I'm so super excited to be working with one of my best pals Paddy McGuinness. Paddy and I spoke about doing this years ago, and the dream is finally becoming a reality.

More like this

“I've stopped eating bread, to make it easier for Paddy to do 'the lift' when we recreate Dirty Dancing. I'm also excited to be eaten by a shark and be punched in't face by the Italian Stallion that is actually from Bolton. Word!"

Paddy McGuinness added: "Keith and I have been mates for a long time. We're both self-confessed movie nuts so paying tribute to some of the most iconic movies scenes of all time is going to be a lot of fun!

“I've told him he'll have to play most of the female roles though - he's got long hair and it'll save us a few quid on wigs!"

Advertisement

The Keith And Paddy Picture Show will be written, produced and directed by Dan Johnston and Jamie Deeks, both of whom have worked on previous Keith Lemon shows.