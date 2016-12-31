Keeping Up Appearances fans want Patricia Routledge to accept her damehood in character as Hyacinth Bucket
What would the Queen make of Hyacinth Bucket - and will there be a candlelight supper?
"Lady of the house" speaking? No, it's "Dame of the house" now - as Keeping Up Appearances star Patricia Routledge has been granted a damehood in the Queen's New Year Honours list.
The title has actually been awarded in recognition of the Tony Award-winning actress' theatre work, but that can't stop TV fans from imagining how snobbish Hyacinth "Bouquet" Bucket would take the news.
In fact, many fans are hoping she will turn up to meet the Queen in character...
She will certainly need a new hat to visit the palace...
Finally, a Damehood for Merseyside's own Patricia Routledge! Has Hyacinth found a new hat yet? #bucketwoman #keepingupappearances pic.twitter.com/Q6LVmLHw4v
— Matt (@mattstantsains) December 31, 2016
...And we'd like to think her conversation with Sheridan went something like this.
More like this
This definitely calls for a candlelight supper.