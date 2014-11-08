Playing a vapid and social-media obsessed Eliza who seeks the guidance of marketing genius Henry (Cho) to help rebrand her image, Gillan received positive reviews for her performance but the programme's ratings bombed early on.

And although Selfie had its share of defenders – and was recently nominated for a People's Choice Award – many critics and fans felt that Gillan's talents deserved a better show.

It is still unclear whether the remaining seven episodes of Selfie's 13-part series will continue to air on ABC since the network's decision not to commission any more – or whether the show will ever find its way onto UK screens.

Gillan, who starred in box office hit Guardians of the Galaxy earlier this year, took to Twitter to thank her fans, saying that she "had a blast playing that role."

Thanks for all the kind Selfie words everyone!! Had such a blast playing that role and making the show!!! Such an incredible experience!! X — Karen Freakin'Gillan (@karengillan) November 8, 2014

Gillan's Selfie co-star John Cho also tweeted a simple 'thank you' which we assume was for the sitcom's fans.

Thank you. — John Cho (@JohnTheCho) November 7, 2014



And Homeland's David Harewood, who plays rich, confident Sam, president of the company where Gillan's character Eliza works, quoted wise words from actor David Morrissey...

When you are an actor, rejection and disappointment are an occupational hazard. David Morrissey — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) November 7, 2014

The cast seem to have taken the cancellation in their stride. And we're not worried about Gillan's future— now that she's mastered the American accent, maybe she could re-appear in Doctor Who for a transatlantic episode in which she teaches the Time Lord a very 2014 lesson in the power of social media?

And in the meantime, she's got plenty of roles lined up, appearing in upcoming rom-com The List, Western flick In a Valley of Violence and star-studded HBO movie 7 Days in Hell with Lena Dunham, Kit Harrington, Andy Samberg and more.