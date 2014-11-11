Julia Davis to spoof breakfast television in Channel 4 comedy
Morning Has Broken will see the Nighty Night actress play a monstrous presenter struggling to cope with the decline of her show
Julia Davis will play a breakfast TV show host in a six-part Channel 4 comedy called Morning Has Broken.
The new comedy sees the writer and star of BBC2 comedy Nighty Night and Sky’s Hunderby play a floundering breakfast show presenter called Gail Sinclair.
“After eight glorious years of high ratings and winning awards, things begin to go wrong for Sinclair when the programme begins to lose viewers and tensions break out within the production team,” said a statement released by the channel.
RadioTimes.com revealed in July that a pilot had been made but now the channel has confirmed that a full series is in the pipeline.
The comedy is expected to mine the dark humour that has been Davis’ trademark throughout her career.
The series was ordered by Channel 4's head of comedy Phil Clarke and commissioning editor Rachel Springett, and is expected to air next year.