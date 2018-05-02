Davis will write, direct and star, alongside The League of Gentlemen's Mark Gatiss, The Mighty Boosh's Julian Barratt, The Inbetweeners' Alex Macqueen (he played Neil's beleaguered dad) and Peep Show's Catherine Shephard (one of Mark's early love interests).

Sally4Ever, is a dark comedy about suburban wife-to-be Sally (Shepherd) who spontaneously dumps her fiancé David (Macqueen) and embarks on an affair with boho actress/musician/poet/author Emma (Davis).

It is a co-production between Sky and US TV giants HBO and promises to "explore the facets of love and sex in our confused, obsessive and gender-fluid world". No Offence's Joanna Scanlan and Alan Partridge's Felicity Montagu will also star.

Davis's previous series, Camping, is currently being remade in the US by Girls creator Lena Dunham, who has landed former Doctor Who star David Tennant and Jennifer Garner in the lead roles.