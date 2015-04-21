Jon Stewart's final Daily Show date announced
The host's last show before new comedian Trevor Noah takes over will air on 6 August
The host of the United States' most high profile satirical news show will step down in just over three months' time, leaving the seat vacant for new presenter Trevor Noah.
Stewart revealed in February this year that he would be leaving the show after 16 years, and explained in a recent interview that he didn't want to hang around for another presidential election.
The 52-year-old, who first took over hosting duties in January 1999, said he wanted to give his successor the "assisted fuel" of a White House race to get started.
Stewart has been an influential voice on both sides of the Atlantic, with Today programme presenter Justin Webb calling him " the most influential American since Ronald Reagan".