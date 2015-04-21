Stewart revealed in February this year that he would be leaving the show after 16 years, and explained in a recent interview that he didn't want to hang around for another presidential election.

The 52-year-old, who first took over hosting duties in January 1999, said he wanted to give his successor the "assisted fuel" of a White House race to get started.

Stewart has been an influential voice on both sides of the Atlantic, with Today programme presenter Justin Webb calling him " the most influential American since Ronald Reagan".