While this has long been their dream move their happiness is rudely spoiled by their dreadful neighbours The Dillons – smug Robert (Doctor Foster actor Adam James) and his ghastly wife Penny (Emilia Fox).

Vegas has been confirmed in the cast for the series and the BBC is hopeful about retaining the other three performers.

The actor said of the comedy which aired as a pilot as part of the BBC’s recent Landmark Sitcom Season: “We are thrilled with the news that Home From Home is going to series and cannot wait to get to work. We all felt we were on to something very special whilst making the pilot and were rewarded with some wonderful feedback following its broadcast.

“We have so much more to explore with these characters and relish the opportunity to share where they go from here."

BBC controller of comedy commissioning Shane Allen said: "It is terrific to have another series spring from our recent Sitcom Season. Featuring a knock out cast; rich comedy themes - the northern family versus the southern one; plus those on their way up the class ladder alongside those on their way down. There is something for everyone to relate to and it has a big heart making it the perfect fit for BBC1. We need cheering up now more than ever and it's about time Johnny Vegas was front and centre of a broad appeal sitcom."

The Landmark Sitcom Season celebrated 60 years of the sitcom on the BBC and featured 17 programmes.

Other shows from the sitcom season to get full series are the middle class mum comedy Motherland written by Graham Linehan, Sharon Horgan, Helen Linehan and Holly Walsh as well as the Porridge remake starring Kevin Bishop.