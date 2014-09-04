The big story of the day, however, is when it's right to use the word 'literally' – something Cookie Monster struggles with when it comes to Oliver's cookie-like tie.

Along the way, there are also special appearances from Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, The TODAY Show's Al Roker and Nick Offerman, AKA Ron Swanson from Parks & Recreation, who is having trouble finding a word that right's beneath his nose.

The video is in support of Sesame Street's Words Are Here, There and Everywhere, a digital resource that encourages families to explore the world of words all around them.