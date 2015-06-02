"We have been commissioned for a second series of Hoff the Record and John Cleese tells me he wants to be in it," Hasselhoff told us. "We're looking at ways of making that work."

The new comedy imagines the former Baywatch star down on his luck and keen to kickstart his career in England. At Stansted airport in episode one he's greeted by a mini-cab driver and an inept, inexperienced assistant, before being taken to a downmarket hotel where he is subjected to various humiliations.

These include being forced to audition for a part as himself (which he fails to get). In an audition room for a fictional Hoff biopic, a dwarf actor scheduled to play the "child Hoff" is then deemed to give a better performance than the man himself.

“It’s not reality television, thank god. It’s fun,” said Hasselhoff.

Hoff the Record begins on Dave on June 18th at 9pm

