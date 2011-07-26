But they do seem to be coming round to the idea that he might just have some talent. “At the end of my last tour a few of them came to Wembley. I got a standing ovation and they said, ‘All right, you’re not bad.’”

Then again, Bishop claims that if he wasn’t a successful stand-up, he wouldn’t care.

“I’m not really bothered. I’ve not invested my soul in it, I just love doing it. If for whatever reason I couldn’t do it, I wouldn’t feel I’ve failed.”

Read the full interview with John Bishop – in which he discusses his “depression”, his vegetarianism and his passion for Liverpool FC – in the latest issue of Radio Times, on sale now.