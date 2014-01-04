The popular comedy sitcom saw Saunders star as heavy-drinking PR agent Edina alongside Joanna Lumley's best friend and magazine editor Patsy. The idea was brought to life thanks to a collaboration between Saunders and Dawn French.

And it seems Saunders’s comedy partners in crime have had a lot to do with the decision to make a movie.

Saunders explains, “Joanna Lumley kept announcing it and saying, ‘Yes she’s going to do it,’ and then Dawn French on our radio show at Christmas said, ‘I bet £100,000 that you don’t write it,’ so now I have to write it, otherwise I have to pay her £100,000.”

But Saunders knows an Ab Fab movie comes with a lot of expectation.

“It’s like the second album syndrome. Once you’ve had a bit of success, the last thing you want to do is go and make a flop. So the biggest fear in me is that it won’t be good enough.

“I’m really nervous about it,” she adds.

Saunders also reveals her and French will be working on something together again. The actress and writer says they’re planning something “maybe for this year, or the year after”, adding a teasing, “who knows?”

The Jonathan Ross Show continues tonight, Saturday 4th January, 9:50pm, ITV