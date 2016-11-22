"I don't mean to say that," Aniston backtracked to shocked hosts Matt Baker and Alex Jones. "We felt it was a little, I don't know. Dancing in a fountain felt sort of odd but we did it."

Turns out you can't like any song after hearing it when being repeatedly dunked in a pond while fly-tipping a sofa.

However, Aniston offered some comfort to Baker and Jones when she admitted she's still tuning into Friends re-runs: "I can't help it," she joked.

"First of all, I'm trying to remember which episode it is. Then, half of the time I'm saying to myself, 'I don't remember that'! It's just that you can get sucked in to the nostalgia of it."

Could we BE any more pleased Aniston's still watching? (In all honestly, probably).