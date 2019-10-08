“I really think there is an idea if there is a reboot of the show, it won't be even close to as good what it was,” she told Howard Stern on his Sirius XM Radio programme, months after saying she was open to the possibility.

“So why do it? It would ruin it.”

That’s not to say Aniston is no longer close to her Friends co-stars, having recently reunited with Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc for a raucous dinner.

NBC / Getty Images

“Schwimmer was in town, and we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together,” she said.

“We laughed so hard. It was very civilised by we laughed a lot.”

While a Friends reunion looks increasingly unlikely, Aniston will still be a staple on our screens, starring in The Morning Show – a new series that launches on the new Apple TV+ streaming service.

The comedy-drama sees Aniston play Alex Levy, the head of popular news programme The Morning Show who finds her job as a top newsreader increasingly under threat as young journalist Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) guns for the role.

While it is set to premiere worldwide on 1st November, Aniston seemingly hinted the show has already been commissioned for the second series.

“I’m very busy,” she said. “For now, I’m promoting The Morning Show. I’m prepping for next season.”