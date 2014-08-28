Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunite for a new Friends episode
Yes, Rachel, Monica and Phoebe are back… with Jimmy Kimmel as Ross
A new episode of Friends… it can’t be possible, can it? Well, actually, give US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel a bit of time to come up with some fan fiction, $80,000 to spend on a replica of the girls’ kitchen and invite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow onto your show and YES IT CAN.
Kimmel is Ross in this situation, with a script all lined up to talk about how good he is in bed, with the aim of eventually getting Aniston (aka Rachel) into bed. There’s even a button for canned laughter.
It doesn’t get to the bedroom (obvs, Aniston isn’t silly) and she won’t wear the Rachel wig (she has to have boundaries, she tells Kimmel) but it’s almost like being back with the gang. Oh, except Marcel the monkey has killed off Chandler and Joey...
Check it out: