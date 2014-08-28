A new episode of Friends… it can’t be possible, can it? Well, actually, give US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel a bit of time to come up with some fan fiction, $80,000 to spend on a replica of the girls’ kitchen and invite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow onto your show and YES IT CAN.

Advertisement

Kimmel is Ross in this situation, with a script all lined up to talk about how good he is in bed, with the aim of eventually getting Aniston (aka Rachel) into bed. There’s even a button for canned laughter.