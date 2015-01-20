James Corden would be "distraught" if Gavin & Stacey never came back
"I feel like they are still living and breathing somewhere," the Into the Woods star tells RadioTimes.com
James Corden is currently starring opposite Meryl Streep in big Hollywood musical Into the Woods, but it would seem Smithy from Billericay is never too far from the 36-year-old's mind.
"I miss Gavin & Stacey," he tells RadioTimes.com, of the BBC3 sitcom that catapulted him into international stardom.
"Seriously. I caught an episode on TV the other day. I just flicked it on. I think it was the first time I've ever seen it objectively. I was like, 'That’s quite a good line!'"
He might be poised to jet off to America to host CBS' The Late Late Show, but he's not forgotten his roots. And, five years after the final episode aired, he's still keen to bring Gavin, Stacey, Smithy and Nessa back to the small screen.
"I hope we do some more one day," he says. "I really do. I’d be distraught if [we] didn’t."
"I feel like those characters are still living and breathing somewhere. They are still existing somehow and it would be interesting to see how they are getting on."