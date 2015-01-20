"Seriously. I caught an episode on TV the other day. I just flicked it on. I think it was the first time I've ever seen it objectively. I was like, 'That’s quite a good line!'"

He might be poised to jet off to America to host CBS' The Late Late Show, but he's not forgotten his roots. And, five years after the final episode aired, he's still keen to bring Gavin, Stacey, Smithy and Nessa back to the small screen.

"I hope we do some more one day," he says. "I really do. I’d be distraught if [we] didn’t."

"I feel like those characters are still living and breathing somewhere. They are still existing somehow and it would be interesting to see how they are getting on."

