The duo, who write and star in the comedy caper, have enjoyed a positive response to the six-part series which concludes on 29 October. The Wrong Mans introduces hapless council workers Sam (Baynton) and Phil (Corden) whose world is turned upside down when a coincidence lands them at the centre of a criminal conspiracy.

Co-starring Emilia Fox, Nick Moran, Dawn French and Rebecca Front, the comic thriller has attracted decent viewing figures in its Tuesday evening slot, with the first four episodes drawing in an average overnight audience of 2.4m (10%).

While a second series looks to be likely, Corden is currently promoting his Paul Potts biopic One Chance and will next be seen alongside Meryl Streep and Johnny Depp in Hollywood musical Into the Woods, while Baynton joins a number of his Horrible Histories co-stars in Sky's new comedy series, Yonderland.

