“Feeling pretty hated right now. I’m sorry to anyone who feels let down with last night’s show,” he said on Twitter at the time.

The backlash was so bad for Buckley that the White Gold star has now said he doesn’t want to go “anywhere near” the show anymore.

“It was maybe a mistake doing that reunion," he said on Heart Radio.

“I think, especially after the reunion, me personally, I don't want to ruin The Inbetweeners any more. At the moment, I wouldn't want to go anywhere near it.”

The 31-year-old added that he was cautious about doing a reunion because he was afraid it wouldn’t be of the same quality as the first three series.

"I'm not sure we would be able to do it good enough. It's difficult to come up with reasons why we shouldn't do any more, we all love each other, we all get on really well. It's the best job in the world. We get paid really well to do it.

"All we do is turn up and make each other laugh all day long and they sort of make a TV show around us."

The ill-fated reunion show was hosted by Jimmy Carr, with the format criticised by viewers, many of whom had hoped the show would be more like a new episode than a panel show.

I’m a Celeb star Emily Atack, who played Charlotte Hinchcliffe in the drama, was also noticeably missing from the show, which was meant to celebrate The Inbetweeners’ 10th anniversary.

“I was booked to do it, was very much looking forward to doing it and then the day before I was told I was no longer needed for it,” she said on Capital Radio.

“It was all very professional and it's just business. It happens all the time.

“You get booked to do something and then something happens, plans change and then sometimes you're not booked anymore."