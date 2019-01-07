For those not in the know, in The Good Place Kamilah is the sister of Jameela’s character Tahani, whose popularity and achievements far overshadow Tahani's to the point that it drives her to a nervous breakdown, inadvertently also causing her own death and subsequent arrival in The Good Place.

Crediting Tahani as Kamilah at a red carpet do? The sort of thing that would drive her to absolute distraction – though in real life, Jameela absolutely loved it.

Hopefully, whichever genius at E! set this up doesn’t get in too much trouble – even if they did slightly fork up.

The Good Place currently airs on E4 in the UK, and is streaming on Netflix UK