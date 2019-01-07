Someone pulled off the best The Good Place joke of all time at the Golden Globes
It's just SO forking good!
It may not be the biggest show in the world, but the love for afterlife-themed existential comedy The Good Place can’t be underestimated – and now, its fans have even infiltrated the Golden Globes red carpet.
At least, that seemed to be the case when a very sneaky Good Place joke was included on the E! News live stream of the awards event, which saw series star Jameela Jamil (who plays heiress Tahani on the US comedy) credited by another name – Kamilah Al-Jamil.
- When is The Good Place season 3 back on Netflix and NBC? Air date, recap and what's going to happen next
- The Good Place's Jameela Jamil confirms Tahani was the "mutual friend" who set up Harry and Meghan, of course
- You’re going to love The Good Place on Netflix - but you need to watch the whole thing
For those not in the know, in The Good Place Kamilah is the sister of Jameela’s character Tahani, whose popularity and achievements far overshadow Tahani's to the point that it drives her to a nervous breakdown, inadvertently also causing her own death and subsequent arrival in The Good Place.
Crediting Tahani as Kamilah at a red carpet do? The sort of thing that would drive her to absolute distraction – though in real life, Jameela absolutely loved it.
Hopefully, whichever genius at E! set this up doesn’t get in too much trouble – even if they did slightly fork up.
More like this
The Good Place currently airs on E4 in the UK, and is streaming on Netflix UK