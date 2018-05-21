Accessibility Links

The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil confirms Tahani was the “mutual friend” who set up Harry and Meghan, of course

Trust Tahani to play royal matchmaker...

Royal wedding Good place mash up

The identity of the “mutual friend” who introduced Prince Harry to his future bride Meghan Markle has never been confirmed – until now.

And why didn’t we guess? Of course it was The Good Place’s Tahani Al-Jamil.

After a Twitter user wrote, “I bet tahani al-jamil is the mutual friend that set harry and meghan up,” actress Jameela Jamil confirmed the rumour was “100 percent factual.”

“We were all in Johnny Depp’s mansion, watching my best friend Beyonce perform a song about my other friend Taylor,” she added. Where else.

The name-dropping character from Netflix comedy The Good Place has been uncharacteristically silent about her royal matchmaking talents, but now it’s out in the open.

After announcing his engagement to American actress Meghan Markle, Prince Harry said in an interview: “We were introduced, actually, by a mutual friend – we’ll protect her privacy – but it was literally through her.” Nice work, Tahani.

And with The Good Place set to return for a third season, can we expect a cheeky on-screen reference?

