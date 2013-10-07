Co-starring Mathew Horne as useless headteacher Mr Fraser and Sarah Solemani as earnest Miss Gulliver, the series will return this December with what will presumably be dose of festive misbehaviour from the likes of Joe, Mitchell, Chantelle and the rest of Form K.

And for any Bad Education fans pre-empting withdrawal symptoms during the school's two-month absence from our screens, Whitehall has penned the Bad Education Teacher's Handbook with his co-writer, Freddy Syborn, packed full of Alfie's teaching methods, pupil reports and, er, the graffiti found in staff toilets...