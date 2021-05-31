Exclusive – David Schwimmer celebrates Valentine’s Day in sneak peek at Intelligence 2

Friends star David Schwimmer reprises his role as a pompous, power-hungry NSA agent in an exclusive peek at Intelligence season two, co-starring writer/star Nick Mohammed.

Advertisement

In the brand new one-minute clip, Schwimmer (who recently appeared in the Friends reunion) plays Jerry, while Mohammed plays his desk-mate and bumbling computer analyst, Joseph.

In the teaser, both characters are discussing Valentine’s Day at their newly shared desk in Cheltenham’s Government Communication Headquarters (GCHQ).

Joseph has a huge bouquet of red roses at his desk, but Schwimmer’s Jerry seems determined to gift his colleague an additional Valentine’s card (although whether or not Joseph was the original intended recipient remains to be seen…).

“The inspiration [behind the series] was… I’d always wanted to write a workplace sitcom, something that focused on the human side, the minutiae of those daily, quite humdrum interactions that everyone has,” Mohammed previously told RadioTimes.com.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“What I liked about GCHQ was you’ve got this environment where there’s lots of hotdesking and big open-plan offices, but on on this huge backdrop, these big stakes of national security, and then [we’re] involving David’s character, an American coming into that workplace and shaking things up with a different approach.”

Schwimmer said of the show: “I think you’ll find this is the best TV comedy made in the last 200 years. You can’t see my face, but I’m super serious.”

Sky previously ordered a second series of the show before the first was even released.

Advertisement

All episodes of Intelligence 2 will be available from 8th June on Sky One and streaming service NOW. To find out what else is on telly, check out our TV Guide.