When is Sky’s David Schwimmer comedy Intelligence on TV?

The Friends actor is swapping New York for Cheltenham

First Look - JPEG

David Schwimmer will forever be remembered for playing Ross Gellar in Friends, but his new role couldn’t be more different from the goofy archaeology professor. In new Sky One comedy Intelligence, Schwimmer will play a radical, cocky spy – in the glamorous location of Cheltenham…

See below for more on David Schwimmer’s return to comedy…

What is Intelligence on Sky?

Intelligence will premiere on Sky One on the 18th February 2020. The six episodes will then air weekly.

What is Intelligence about?

Intelligence is a workplace comedy with a difference, following two mismatched workers in Cheltenham’s Government Communication Headquarters (GCHQ).

When David Schwimmer’s maverick, power-hungry NSA agent comes over from the US, he teams up with bumbling computer analyst Joseph as part of a newly-formed team to combat cybercrime.

Expect all the usual workplace comedy tropes, mixed in with some Johnny English-esque spy parody led by a talented comedy double act.

Who is in the cast of Intelligence?

Preview

David Schwimmer himself will play arrogant NSA agent Jerry, with Nick Mohammed completing the comedy duo as inept computer analyst Joseph. Both are also executive producing, with Mohammed also serving as series writer.

Schwimmer said of the show: “I think you’ll find this is the best TV comedy made in the last two hundred years. You can’t see my face, but I’m super serious.”

Mohammed added: “Given that David is most well-known for his dramatic roles, it’s nice to see him finally have a go at comedy. Hopefully, it’ll lead to more work of this quality”

The Crown’s Sylvestra Le Touzel, Slaughterhouse Rulez actress Jane Stanness, Ex Machina’s Gana Bayarsaikhan and Krypton’s Colin Salmon complete the cast.

Intelligence will premiere on Sky One, 18th February 2020

