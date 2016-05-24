Inside No 9 set to return this autumn
Reece Shearsmith confirms his black comedy will be back on BBC2 later this year
Brace yourselves for another trip Inside No. 9!
The dark comedy is coming back for a third series, and – according to Reece Shearsmith – will be back on screens as soon as this Autumn.
Created by Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, Inside No 9 is an anthology series, generally consisting of six self-contained stories – each of which takes place inside a No. 9.
And by No. 9 we mean a building numbered 9, not the number itself. This isn’t Sesame Street. It’s actually about as far from Big Bird and co. as you could possibly get.
The show is also well known for attracting top notch talent. Katherine Parkison, Denis Lawson, Oona Chaplin, Lyndsey Marshall, Sheridan Smith, Jane Horrocks and Alison Steadman have all been among the cast in previous years.
Who’ll be in series three? Well, we know Keeley Hawes, Jessica Raine, Tamzin Outhwaite, Felicity Kendal, Mathew Baynton, Philip Glenister and Morgana Robinson are all in the mix.
And you'll only have to wait a few more months to see them in action.