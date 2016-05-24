Created by Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, Inside No 9 is an anthology series, generally consisting of six self-contained stories – each of which takes place inside a No. 9.

And by No. 9 we mean a building numbered 9, not the number itself. This isn’t Sesame Street. It’s actually about as far from Big Bird and co. as you could possibly get.

The show is also well known for attracting top notch talent. Katherine Parkison, Denis Lawson, Oona Chaplin, Lyndsey Marshall, Sheridan Smith, Jane Horrocks and Alison Steadman have all been among the cast in previous years.

More like this

Who’ll be in series three? Well, we know Keeley Hawes, Jessica Raine, Tamzin Outhwaite, Felicity Kendal, Mathew Baynton, Philip Glenister and Morgana Robinson are all in the mix.

Advertisement

And you'll only have to wait a few more months to see them in action.