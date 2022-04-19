Sherlock's Gatiss – who co-created and co-starred in BBC Two comedy horror The League of Gentlemen with Pemberton, Shearsmith and Jeremy Dyson back in 1999 – is making his Inside No. 9 debut in tomorrow night's (20th April) episode, which follows three friends with unresolved issues as they attend their university reunion.

The League of Gentlemen are having a mini-reunion for the premiere of Inside No. 9 's seventh season, with an exclusive clip giving fans a first look at Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith as estranged university friends.

In the clip above, which can be shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com, Darren (Pemberton) is confronted by his friends Callum (Gatiss) and Laurence (Shearsmith) after bringing his new girlfriend Donna (Diane Morgan) along for the reunion.

Mark Gatiss with Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith in Inside No 9 BBC/Adam Lawrence

"What are you playing at? The invite was for you only," he said. "I wanted it to be just the four of us."

"It is – what's the matter, Larry?" Darren says, with Laurence explaining: "I wish you'd told me, that's all. It makes things very awkward."

"It's awkward for me and all," Darren replies. "I thought it was all plus ones and wristbands. She's missing her mate's hen do for this."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The four of them then jump on a pedalo – which Darren mistakenly calls something very different – and they head off to the reunion party boat.

The new episode Merrily, Merrily, which is directed by Code 404's Al Campbell, also features Patrice Naiambana and is the first of six episodes in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Inside No. 9 returns on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 10pm on Wednesday 20th April.

Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.