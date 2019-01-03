The two-hour long special, which marked 10 years since the show began, revisited some of the best clips from its run and featured a group interview with the main cast, led by Jimmy Carr. But fans took to Twitter, lamenting that the show felt "awkward", and criticising host Jimmy Carr for cutting off the stars mid-anecdote.

And now, Buckley who played Jay, has responded to the backlash.

"Feeling pretty hated right now," James Buckley tweeted. "I'm sorry to anyone who feels let down with last night's show. I'm especially upset as it really was the fans that made The Inbetweeners a success, it certainly wasn't me. I might do an explanation video on my YT, or might just leave it and move on #sorry."

The note has prompted support from some of his fellow actors online, including Peep Show's Robert Webb, who explained that reunion specials are traditionally a bit of a letdown.

"James mate, the Star Wars Summertime Special didn't bear much resemblance to Star Wars." he wrote. "Proper fans understand the difference. It doesn't stop Mark Hamill apologising but the pair of you should take heart. Never mind the hate - here's some love you great wally xxx."

And, thankfully, it wasn't all doom and gloom from Buckley who responded: "you're right... I am just like Luke Skywalker. Thanks mate."