Inbetweeners fans had some issues with “awkward” reunion show

Both bus and briefcase w***ers nationwide may have been excited to hear about Fwends Reunited, a tenth anniversary celebration of Channel 4 comedy The Inbetweeners. But the actual result? Hilarious for some, but a (red-doored) car crash of a show to many others.

Advertisement

Although the show served up the funniest clips from the hit sitcom and films, some viewers couldn’t help feel the studio segments were a tad “awkward”.

Is anyone else just finding this really awkward? #FwendsReunited — Abbie (@abbie_benford1) January 1, 2019

Why does everyone seem like they don’t want to be there? #FwendsReunited — HA¥DEN (@Hayd_16) January 1, 2019

This inbetweeners reunion thing is the most awkward thing I’ve ever seen. Was expecting so much more 🙄 #FwendsReunited — Alice (@alicelang_) January 1, 2019

And many had a problem with host Jimmy Carr, who kept interrupting the show’s main cast – Simon Bird (Will McKenzie), Joe Thomas (Simon Cooper), James Buckley (Jay Cartwright) and Blake Harrison (Neil Sutherland) – mid-anecdote.

It’s the Jimmy Carr show, with guests the Inbetweeners! (Original cast: Don’t come up with any anecdotes, Jimmy will silence you with a preplanned gag with a suitcase.)#FwendsReunited — James MacRae (@jamesmacrae) January 1, 2019

Jimmy Carr talking like he's actually a character in The Inbetweeners is unbelievably cringey. #FwendsReunited — Charlotte (@Fjar) January 1, 2019

Jimmy Carr, please let THEM speak. #FwendsReunited — Naresh Sharma (@NinjaNaresh) January 1, 2019

I’m trying to love this because it’s the inbetweeners, but Jimmy asking them a question then cutting them off whilst they’re answering is doing my head in. #FwendsReunited — colleen (@colleenerinx) January 1, 2019

Some even wanted comedian Greg Davies (who played Mr Gilbert) to take over presenting duties…

Jimmy Carr ruins this show as host. Should be Greg Davis! #FwendsReunited — Jack (@JackRalston) January 1, 2019

But why didn’t they have Greg Davies host the programme? #FwendsReunited — meg (@onlyangelfthes) January 1, 2019

Greg Davies is so much funnier than Jimmy Carr. Wish he wasn't presenting The Inbetweeners #FwendsReunited it's so awkward. It could've been relaxed with the cast sharing anecdotes but instead they look like they don't want to be there. The format and Carr are ruining this. — Gareth Bayley (@gareth_bayley) January 1, 2019

In fact, many thought Davies, who stayed in character, was the best part of the show…

#FwendsReunited greg davies made it funny.😂😂the rest Stick to playing the inbetweeners ya boring as your selfs #historyofinbetweeners — Cheryl (@itscheryl123) January 2, 2019

Greg Davies just absolutely wins it😂 #FwendsReunited — Becca Simmons👸🦄 (@beccasimmonsX) January 1, 2019

…alongside the revelation that Matt Smith, star of Doctor Who and The Crown, was almost cast as Will.

ALSO can we just acknowledge that Inbetweeners turned down Matt Smith!!!! #DoctorWho #fwendsreunited Madness!!!!! pic.twitter.com/09p7xZ8irI — annie 🌻 (@annie_rebeccaaa) January 1, 2019

Matt Smith was almost Will McKenzie?! I wonder what the alternate timeline that happened in looks like… #FwendsReunited #DoctorWho — Christian (@MarkhamCM) January 1, 2019

Can’t believe Matt Smith auditioned and was rejected from The Inbetweeners!! #FwendsReunited pic.twitter.com/raPqAZ09l0 — Sophia Moir (@smoir) January 1, 2019

Advertisement

However, overall the show couldn’t be saved for many viewers, with Fwends Reunited ultimately as successful as the boys’ fishing trip.