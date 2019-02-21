The half-hour comedy will run to six episodes on BBC2 and will focus on the friendship between the three young men, as "these boys from around the world are far less proficient with women, money and social media than they are at scoring goals." Casting has yet to be announced.

Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy, said: “Having Iain and Damon back together on a new scripted piece is about as good as it gets in comedy. Their take on what happens off the pitch brims with their skill at creating a gang of instantly recognisable characters, memorable dialogue, deftly tuned plots and excruciating humiliation is never far away."

Morris and Beesley said in a statement: "We're delighted to be working together again, and incredibly grateful to Shane Allen and the BBC for the faith they have shown in the idea.

"We're hoping to show viewers the hilarious inner lives of three young men who just happen to have a very stressful job in the public eye."