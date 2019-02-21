Inbetweeners creators reunite for new BBC2 Premier League football comedy
Iain Morris and Damon Beesley have created a comedy about three Premier League footballers and their misadventures off the pitch
The Inbetweeners co-creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley are back with a new comedy called Afternoons about the "misadventures" of three young football players at a fictional Premier Club team, the BBC has announced.
This marks the first time Morris and Beesley have written together since the success of The Inbetweeners TV show and films, and the duo will also serve as showrunners – working alongside Emmy-winning producer Tom Werner and their previous Inbetweeners colleague Caroline Leddy.
The half-hour comedy will run to six episodes on BBC2 and will focus on the friendship between the three young men, as "these boys from around the world are far less proficient with women, money and social media than they are at scoring goals." Casting has yet to be announced.
Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy, said: “Having Iain and Damon back together on a new scripted piece is about as good as it gets in comedy. Their take on what happens off the pitch brims with their skill at creating a gang of instantly recognisable characters, memorable dialogue, deftly tuned plots and excruciating humiliation is never far away."
Morris and Beesley said in a statement: "We're delighted to be working together again, and incredibly grateful to Shane Allen and the BBC for the faith they have shown in the idea.
"We're hoping to show viewers the hilarious inner lives of three young men who just happen to have a very stressful job in the public eye."