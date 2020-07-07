When is In the Long Run series 3 on Sky One and NOW TV?

The first episode will debut on Sky One on Thursday 23rd July 2020 with the remaining instalments aired in the same slot over the next five weeks.

All episodes will also be made available on demand, and on NOW TV, immediately after the first episode is broadcast.

What will happen in In the Long Run series 3?

According to Sky, the third series will see the first screen appearance of Walter's mum, who had previously only been heard on the phone, after she arrives from Sierra Leone to live with the family.

More like this

The series will reportedly also see Bagpipes suffer a near-death experience, Valentine find love and Kirsty start up her own catering business - while some developers take an interest in the Eastbridge Estate - so it looks set to be an action-packed series.

Speaking about the series, Elba said, "Nothing beats a funny story from someone who was there! I can't wait for viewers to see Series 3."

Meanwhile producer Jon Montague has promised that it could be the funniest season yet, claiming, "Chapter 3 has more LOLs than ever and as we've come to expect, is shot through with family, community and togetherness."

Who is in the cast for In The Long Run series 3?

All the major players from the two previous series are back, including Elba as Walter Easmon, Madeline Appiah (Partners in Crime) as his wife Agnes and Jimmy Akingbola (Kate & Koji) as his younger brother Valentine.

Other returning cast members include Bill Bailey (Black Books) as Bagpipes, Kellie Shirley (EastEnders) as Kirsty, Neil D'Souza (Humans) as Rajesh and Sammy Kamara as Kobna, while Ellen Thomas (EastEnders) appears on screen as Walter's mum for the first time.

In the Long Run series 3 trailer

You can watch a 30-second teaser for the new series below – and it certainly looks as though the arrival of Mama (Ellen Thomas) is going to shake things up!

Advertisement

New to Sky and NOW TV? See the best Sky deals this month and read our full NOW TV guide. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide