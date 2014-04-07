For nine years, the sitcom recalled the antics of main character Ted and his friends as Ted told his kids the long, winding and detour-filled story of how he met their mother. The series ended with Ted revealing that the Mother had died before he even began telling the story to his kids. Oh, and Ted ends up with Robin after she divorces Barney, one of Ted's best friends. Seriously.

However, it looks like there's still a glimmer of hope for die-hard HIMYM fans who are still wishing for a different ending.

Executive producer Carter Bays has revealed that an alternate "happy ending" will be featured on both the season nine DVD box set and the complete series box set.

“We only shot one script, but through edit room magic we had two possible outcomes for the series," Bays shared through a series of tweets. "We chose the ending we chose and we stand by it. But we loved the other version too."

Both DVD box sets won't come out until autumn, but until then, Bays has teased fans with a picture of the packaging for the complete series box set.

The #HIMYM Series DVD Collection comes out this fall, and it's full of other cool stuff. Here's what it looks like: pic.twitter.com/bsRNHNAUkG — Carter Bays (@CarterBays) April 4, 2014

So does this mean that we'll get to see a HIMYM finale where the Mother doesn't die and she lives with Ted and their kids, happily ever after? One can only hope…

