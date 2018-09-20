The news comes has filming begins on the second run of the comedy which follows the romance between Edith and John Cleese’s character Phil.

Series one finished with the couple still planning to move abroad, but with Edith’s 50-year-old son Roger (Jason Watkins) showing no signs of leaving home or reuniting with his estranged wife Wendy (Rosie Cavaliero).

Johnston said: “I'm thrilled to be working with such a great cast of actors. Some are new friends and some are old friends - it is a joy to be joining them all.”

John Cleese added: “I really enjoyed making the first series. It was great to be able to do so much sitting-down acting. I look forward to seeing our lovely cast again.”

Written by Charles McKeown the first series performed well, pulling in 6m viewers for the opening episode.

Hold the Sunset series 2 will air in 2019