Him & Her came to an end last year – "it was a great send off" – but fans will be pleased to hear that it wasn't the last we'll be seeing of the comedy duo...

"I’m writing a sitcom with Sarah Solemani for BBC1," Howard told RadioTimes.com. "It’s an all female sitcom. That’s all I can say!"

Though details on their new comedy are sparse, it's clear the actresses, who are both new mums, are keen to stay in the limelight post-Him & Her.

"We’ve got a moment in time. If we sat at home and were full time mums we’d miss out on this window of opportunity. I’ve worked really hard to get to this level – it feels silly to sit back," she said. "Telly’s fickle – it’s not like a normal job where you can have your six months off – people kind of forget you."

So, Kerry and Sarah are writing, babies in tow.

"It's so funny. Sarah’s got a baby as well so we met in town and did a bit of writing. Then she had an audition so I looked after her baby with my baby. Then she came back and we did a bit more work. And then I had an audition so then she looked after Wesley! We’re both pretty supportive about making it happen and helping each other."

Kerry Howard stars in Give Out Girls, starting tonight at 9:30pm on Comedy Central