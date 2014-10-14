Him & Her stars Sarah Solemani and Kerry Howard to reunite for new BBC1 sitcom
The actresses, who played sisters Becky and Laura in the hit BBC3 sitcom, are working together on a new all-female comedy
It's a well known fact that together Sarah Solemani and Kerry Howard are pretty much comedy gold.
The pair played sisters in hit BBC3 comedy Him & Her. Solemani starred as unemployed Becky while Howard played her narcissistic, arrogant and hilarious sibling Laura.
Him & Her came to an end last year – "it was a great send off" – but fans will be pleased to hear that it wasn't the last we'll be seeing of the comedy duo...
"I’m writing a sitcom with Sarah Solemani for BBC1," Howard told RadioTimes.com. "It’s an all female sitcom. That’s all I can say!"
Though details on their new comedy are sparse, it's clear the actresses, who are both new mums, are keen to stay in the limelight post-Him & Her.
"We’ve got a moment in time. If we sat at home and were full time mums we’d miss out on this window of opportunity. I’ve worked really hard to get to this level – it feels silly to sit back," she said. "Telly’s fickle – it’s not like a normal job where you can have your six months off – people kind of forget you."
So, Kerry and Sarah are writing, babies in tow.
"It's so funny. Sarah’s got a baby as well so we met in town and did a bit of writing. Then she had an audition so I looked after her baby with my baby. Then she came back and we did a bit more work. And then I had an audition so then she looked after Wesley! We’re both pretty supportive about making it happen and helping each other."
See Sarah and Kerry in Him & Her:
Kerry Howard stars in Give Out Girls, starting tonight at 9:30pm on Comedy Central