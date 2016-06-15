Meanwhile, while asked why he was bringing back the series David was more succinct.

“In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned,’” he said in the official release.

Starring Seinfeld co-creator David as a fictionalised version of himself, the original run of Curb Your Enthusiasm lasted 80 episodes and is currently the longest-running scripted comedy or drama series on the US network.

Known for its tongue-in-cheek depiction of David’s life and celebrity cameos, the series was a critical hit and is frequently named as a primary influence for other modern TV comedies.