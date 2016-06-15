Here's some pretty, pretty, pretty good news... Curb Your Enthusiasm series 9 is happening!
Larry David: “In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned"
It’s been a long five years since we got to see Larry David entertainingly self-destruct on screen, but now that wait has paid off – because critically-acclaimed comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm is coming back to TV.
Making the announcement via a special post on HBO’s Medium page, programming president Casey Bloys said: “We’re thrilled that Larry has decided to do a new season of Curb and can’t wait to see what he has planned.”
Meanwhile, while asked why he was bringing back the series David was more succinct.
“In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned,’” he said in the official release.
Starring Seinfeld co-creator David as a fictionalised version of himself, the original run of Curb Your Enthusiasm lasted 80 episodes and is currently the longest-running scripted comedy or drama series on the US network.
Known for its tongue-in-cheek depiction of David’s life and celebrity cameos, the series was a critical hit and is frequently named as a primary influence for other modern TV comedies.