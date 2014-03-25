"Just so everyone knows, the BBC will not be renewing Hebburn for a third series," he wrote. "We’ve had such a great time making series 1 and 2 and I’d like to thank the BBC for allowing us to do this. The team that made Hebburn were so committed to it and those both in front of and behind the camera were what made Hebburn so special."

The sitcom - which followed the overcrowded Pearson household in the real-life town of Hebburn - starred Vic Reeves (credited under his real name Jim Moir) alongside Gina McKee, Kimberley Nixon and comedian Chris Ramsay.

First airing in 2012, the first six-part series earned a mixed critical response but won a regional Royal Television Society award in 2013 and was nominated for best comedy at this year's National Television Awards, losing out to Brendan O'Carroll's Mrs Browns Boys.

More like this

Speaking of his experience on the show, Cook continued: "It was such an honour to be able to put my little hometown on TV and to show the country and little bit of tyneside with some of the best actors I could ever have dreamed of. The response from fans all over the world has been overwhelming with Hebburn being shown in Australia, Canada, America and all over Europe. But now we have to move on to new projects and I’m looking forward to doing more stuff with the Hebburn team as soon as possible!"

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes