So do you mainly watch in bed?

And the kitchen. I don’t cook a lot, I just feel comfortable in there.

I’m picturing the cosy Weasley farmhouse from Harry Potter...

No! Mine’s quite modern – and my design tastes are quite “interesting”. I’ve got a portrait of Colonel Sanders above my oven.

So it’s pelicans in bed – what’s on TV in the kitchen?

I like comedies like Brass Eye and Alan Partridge – stuff that pushes the limit and is a bit bold, which I think my current series Sick Note is. But I also love game shows like Tipping Point and Pointless, and the classic game shows, which you find on Challenge. I went through a phase where I was watching really old ones like 3-2-1 and Family Fortunes with Les Dennis. And Supermarket Sweep is a favourite. I’d love to go on that. Well, I’d love to host it. I’d rather go on The Crystal Maze.

Are you at home a lot during the day, Rupert? It sounds like it, doesn’t it… What else are you into?

I loved The Great Pottery Throw Down – that professional potter, Keith Brymer Jones, the judge who cried all the time, was great. I was late to Bake Off, but I really got into that. And I think I’m the last person in the world to watch Lost, but it’s grabbed me. I also like RuPaul’s Drag Race. I watched every single season, back to back. It’s really, really funny.

Do you play on your phone while you’re watching?

No, I used to play games, but my phone ran out of space so I had to delete them. I’m a bit of an outcast, I don’t use Twitter or social media. I wouldn’t mind doing a bit of crochet or knitting. What I do like is to carve things into crayons.

Come again?

It’s like making micro-sculptures. I promise, it’s a thing. I get a wax crayon and I can just about shape anything into the end of it. It’s very tiny and very fiddly. I once made a bust of William Shakespeare. I do it when I’m bored, but it’s quite messy.

Do you ever Google yourself?

I used to do it occasionally, just out of curiosity. There’s some weird stuff out there. For a while there was a rumour going around that my dad was a stage hypnotist.

Was he?

No, he used to sell Formula One memorabilia. It’s important not to take that stuff seriously.

Is fame easy to deal with?

It’s definitely manageable. I end up having to take a selfie [for a fan] most days, but I’ve never really minded if it makes people happy – though I hate it when people take pictures without asking. It was really exciting when I was about 11 or 12, but it got harder in my teenage years. Sometimes you just want to be invisible.

How do you feel about watching yourself on screen?

It’s pretty strange. I don’t really do it. I’m so self-critical, I can’t really deal with it!

What’s your dream role?

I don’t have one – I think being in things ruins them for me. I can’t enjoy Harry Potter any more, not as a fan – it’s just not the same!

Rupert Grint stars in Sick Note, Tuesday 10pm Sky 1