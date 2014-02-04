“I am sure we will see a lot more of Mr Mayall. He is one of my comedy heroes," Davies told RadioTimes.com, adding that he wants to further explore and explain the show's relationships in series two – including understanding why Davies' son and Mayall's character have reached the point they have.

“Things like my relationship with my Dad – you just saw him attacking me without explanation," said Davies. "We will look into that."

Speaking at the Radio Times Covers Party, he added that he was delighted to have made the cover of the magazine.

“The Radio Times cover is the only thing in my whole career that validates my career for my parents,” he said. “I have never seen my mother happier.”

