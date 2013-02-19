Their relationship provokes extreme reactions from everyone around them, with matters further complicated by the fact that Ed’s ex-wife Lydia rents a house opposite the couple.

The six-part series will be made by Hat Trick Productions (Outnumbered, Father Ted, Have I Got News For You) and is described by Gold’s commissioning editor Sarah Fraser as a collection of “twisted family tales”.

Steve Turner, one of the the writers of ITV's comedy drama Great Night Out, will pen the series.

Steve North, Gold’s general manager, said the sitcom will be a “perfect fit” for the channel’s audience and added that the station is currently in talks with “a number of high profile actors” to play the lead roles.

Us and Them follows Gold’s successful revivals of Yes, Prime Minister and The Comic Strip, and comes just days after UKTV announced a new comedy-themed chat show for the channel, Jo Brand’s Great Wall of Comedy.