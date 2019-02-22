The previous plays and television specials have followed the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society's various shambolic theatre productions, during which everything — from the set falling apart and onstage entrances, to actors butchering their lines — invariably goes wrong.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC) BBC

The new series will see the theatre group taking on another ambitious, and no doubt doomed, endeavour, held back by "prolific over-actor" Robert Grove, "screen-hogging" Sandra Wilkinson and the "artistically mistrusted" Dennis Tyde.

Of the new commission, co-writer and co-founder of Mischief Theatre Henry Lewis said that the company "can't wait to get started on making some truly terrible programmes".

“Ever since we first began to make things go wrong all the way back in 2012 it has been a dream of ours to bring a series based on this joyful brand of humour to the screen," he said, "and so when the BBC commissioned The Goes Wrong Show it was a dream come true. We’re so grateful for this incredible opportunity and we can’t wait to get started on making some truly terrible programmes.

"We are still very short on equipment – if you have a camcorder we can borrow (in any condition) please do fax us.”

Filming on The Goes Wrong Show begins March 2019