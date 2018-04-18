Oh, and the announcement comes complete with a new 'musical' interlude – just to get you in the mood for the second season.

GLOW follows a group of struggling actresses and a dead-end director trying to put together a female wrestling show. Season one ended with the group managing to secure a full series – and season two will see them try to pull it off.

“The first season was all about training. In season 2, it’s all about shooting the show GLOW,” Brie said during a recent panel.

“We’re dressed in our wrestling characters almost all of every episode. It’s a lot more behind the scenes of the making of the show. There’s more on the production side and much less about learning how to wrestle.”

Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan is executive producer alongside showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch and executive producer Tara Herrmann.

“This is a GLOW created by women. That is not what the original GLOW was,” Flahive told RadioTimes.com before season one.