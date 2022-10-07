South Korean series Glitch landed on Netflix today, with Vincenzo star Jeon Yeo-bin starring as Hong Ji-hyo, a woman who discovers that her boyfriend of four years has suddenly disappeared one night.

Ever since Squid Game made its Netflix debut and became one of the most talked about shows of 2021, the K-drama genre has gained a whole new legion of fans – all of whom are bound to love the latest addition to the streamer.

With the help of UFO watcher Heo Bo-ra (The Good Wife's Dan Kim), Ji-hyo goes in search of her missing beau and begins to uncover the truth behind a mysterious secret.

Featuring the likes of All Of Us Are Dead's Kim Byung-chul, Glitch is a comedy thriller that'll hook you in from the outset – but will it be back for a second season?

Here's everything we know so far about the future of the show.

Will there be a Glitch season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix is yet to confirm whether Glitch will be back for a second season, however we're unlikely to find out any time soon considering the South Korean drama just landed.

The streamer usually waits a month or two before commissioning a second season – while in the case of Squid Game, a second season wasn't confirmed until nine months after the drama originally premiered.

Make sure to watch this space for any upcoming Glitch season 2 updates!

When will Glitch season 2 arrive on Netflix?

Again – we don't yet know whether Glitch will be back for a second season, but if it it renewed, we can take a guess at when new episodes are likely to arrive.

As the first season has only just premiered on Netflix, we predict that the earliest season 2 could land on the platform would be 2024, as we don't yet know whether writer Jin Han-sae has made plans for the show's future.

Glitch season 2 cast

Netflix

While it's hard to know which Glitch stars are likely to return for a second season considering the show has only just arrived on Netflix, it would be difficult to carry on with the show without its two main stars.

Jeon Yeo-bin, who plays Hong Ji-hyo, and Jin-Ah Im, who plays Heo Bo-ra, are likely to reprise their roles if the show is renewed for a second season.

As for whether Lee Dong-hwi returns as Lee Si-kook, Hong Ji-hyo's boyfriend, that all depends on whether they manage to find him at the end of season 1.

Glitch season 2 trailer

Considering we don't know yet whether Glitch will be back for season 2, we don't have access to a trailer at the moment – however, in the meantime, why not check out the teaser for season 1 below!

You can watch Glitch season 1 on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

